LA County Public Health Issues Legally Binding Order to Prohibit Gatherings

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a legally binding health officer order that prohibits gatherings, including parties, during the coronavirus pandemic in order to protect the health and lives of county residents, the department announced Tuesday.

The order comes in the wake of a large party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood that featured hundreds of people seemingly not social distancing and showing little regard for wearing face coverings.

"Violation of or failure to comply with the Health Officer Order is a crime punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both and the Department of Public Health works with residents, businesses, city officials and law enforcement to be sure residents are aware of and adhere to the life-saving directives in the order," the department said in a statement.

The department urged every resident in LA County to follow the order and avoid organizing and attending gathering that involve people outside their own households.

"The highest risk settings are large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and where face coverings are not worn," the department said. "The consequences of these large parties ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread."

As of Wednesday, 4.760 people had died related to COVID-19 in LA County and nearly 196,000 people had tested positive for the virus.

The department added, "We must all do our part to slow the spread of this virus so that we may continue on our recovery journey."