Los Angeles

LA County Has Some of the Country's Hottest Real Estate Markets

Los Angeles County features 21 ZIP codes in the national top 100 for most expensive ZIP codes, one report says.

By City News Service

When it comes to the hottest real estate markets in the country, Los Angeles is at the top of the list.

Los Angeles County features 21 ZIP codes in the national top 100 for most expensive ZIP codes according to a report from PropertyShark released today.

The report considered all residential transactions closed between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 22, 2021, and included 127 ZIP codes.

The report found:

  • The country's top-10 most expensive ZIP codes surpassed $4 million for the first time ever.
  • 30 of the 100 priciest ZIP codes in the U.S. feature median prices higher than $3 million, more than twice as many as the areas in 2020.
  • California accounts for 70% of the priciest markets and 37% of them are concentrated in the San Francisco Bay Area.
  • Los Angeles County's most expensive ZIP code is Beverly Hills' 90210, ranking No. 6 nationally with median prices at $4.1 million.
  • Los Angeles was ranked No. 2, tied with New York, with the highest number of expensive ZIP codes, with six ZIP codes ranked nationally.

The full report is available here.

