A group of people were rescued from Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park after a ride malfunctioned Monday afternoon.

The riders were held up on Sol Spin ride, which the theme park describes it to be “for the brave” as each arm of the ride rotates 360 degrees, reaching the height of a six-story building.

Video from the scene shows more than a dozen people were on the ride with their feet dangling in the air while some are nearly stuck sideways. The machine shut down in the middle of spinning due to technical difficulties, according to the amusement park

The riders were stuck for nearly two hours as of Monday afternoon.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“At approximately 2:00 pm, the Sol Spin ride experienced technical difficulties causing the ride to stop,” Knott’s Berry Farm officials said in a statement. “We are currently working to safely evacuate guests.”

All the riders were safely rescued by 4:40 p.m.

Two women were hospitalized out of an abundance of caution, according to Knott's Berry Farm.