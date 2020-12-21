Volcano

Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

In this May 23, 2018, file photo, lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.

U.S. & World

Winter Solstice 2 hours ago

With Winter at Hand, the Virus Whips Up Winds of Uncertainty

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

Virus Updates: Biden to Receive Vaccine; California Gov. in Quarantine

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported in the area shortly after the eruption began, according to news outlets.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VolcanoNational Weather ServiceHawaiiKilauea volcano
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Decision 2020 Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us