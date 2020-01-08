Kids Photographer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A self-proclaimed freelance photographer was arrested Tuesday in Fontana for downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet, police said in a press release.

Kenneth Smith II, 42, was arrested after Fontana police served a search warrant at his residence on the 7500 block of Sultana Avenue. They found a large number of child pornographic images and videos, police said.

Detectives discovered that Smith was working part-time photographing children and was in possession of many photographs of children in compromising situations.

He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Detectives asked for the public's help identifying any additional victims related to this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Moyer at (909) 350-7168.