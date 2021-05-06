jonathan bush

Jonathan Bush, Brother of President George H.W. Bush, Dies in Florida

Brother, uncle of ex-presidents died at his Florida home at the age of 89

jonathan bush
NBC 5 News

Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died. He was 89.

Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida, according to a spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation. He would have turned 90 on Thursday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In a post on Twitter, the foundation said he was "a fine gentleman and a noble soul," adding that he was "a great song and dance man -- without a doubt the best dancer of his siblings."

U.S. & World

George Floyd 5 mins ago

4 Ex-Cops Indicted on US Civil Rights Charges in George Floyd's Death

Pfizer Inc 3 hours ago

Pfizer Applies for Full FDA Approval of Its COVID Vaccine

Bush, who worked in finance, was the last surviving of the family's five siblings.

George H.W. Bush died in 2018 at his Houston home. Their sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, died in January. Brother William Henry Trotter Bush, known as "Bucky," died in 2018, and brother Prescott S. Bush Jr. died in 2010.

Their father was Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963.

Jonathan Bush helped raise funds for his nephew's presidential campaign and was among family members his brother sent to be official stand-ins at ceremonies across the world.

Jonathan Bush was the father of Billy Bush, who was fired by NBC due to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape with Donald Trump and now hosts the pop culture news show "Extra." In an Instagram post, Billy Bush called his father "the greatest man I'll ever know."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

jonathan bushGeorge W. BushGeorge H.W. Bush
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us