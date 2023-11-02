Jewish celebrities and content creators ask TikTok for help amid rising antisemitism

Amy Schumer, Michael Rappaport and Jason Biggs are among the Jewish celebrities who have joined content creators in signing an open letter to TikTok asking the social media platform to do more to protect them against rising antisemitism on the app.

Since the start of the Israeli-Hamas war, a torrent of antisemitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric has flowed on social media. Jewish social media influencers say TikTok isn't doing enough to combat the online hatred.

“TikTok lacks critical safety features to protect Jewish content creators and the broader Jewish TikTok community, leaving us in digital and physical danger,” the letter says.

The letter goes on to detail the “abhorrent inhumanity” Jewish creators on the app have experienced since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7.

According to the letter, creators are receiving daily death threats, threatening comments on their posts and harassment in all forms. The letters says these creators have long been subjected to antisemitism on the app, but that it has “compounded to unimaginable degrees” in light of recent events.

Those that signed the letter say the digital harassment is having real world implications, compelling them to feel scared to leave their homes and forcing them to consider hiring armed security.

The letter likens the current wave of antisemitism to the early roots of the Holocaust.

“Yes, it’s a dramatic historical analogy, but it’s never been more necessary to point out,” the letter says. “And like last time, there are many other marginalized groups similarly impacted. TikTok’s failure to protect its most vulnerable communities hurts all vulnerable communities.”

The letter goes on to ask TikTok to take specific actions to combat hatred on the app.

The first action item includes creators asking TikTok to fix their safety tools and claims the current protocol is not straightforward or effective.

The second item asks the app to “moderate content fairly, equitably, and safely.” Creators say they have reported varying violent threats directed at them. The reports have often been met with a lack of cultural sensitivity and competency.

The third action item calls for better control of misinformation on the app.

“TikTok must adhere warnings to these videos, similar to warnings about misinformation related to COVID-19, alerting viewers that they may be viewing inaccurate information and recommending verified sources of information,” the letter says.

The final item asks Tiktok to institute a community manager role dedicated to Jewish creators and the broader atmosphere of the Jewish Tiktok community. Tiktok has created roles similar to this for other minority groups, the letter says.

The creators end the letter by asking Tiktok to “do better to protect” them.

In addition to celebrity signatures, over three dozen social media influencers and public figures signed the letter.

In at statement to NBC, TikTok said they have removed over 775,000 videos and closed over 14,000 livestreams that violate their Community Guidelines since Oct. 7.

"We oppose antisemitism in all forms. Antisemitism is on the rise globally, and we're committed to doing our part to fight it," a TikTok spokesperson said. "We've taken important steps to protect our community and prevent the spread of hate, and we appreciate ongoing, honest dialogue and feedback as we continually work to strengthen these protections."