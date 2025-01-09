Human remains found in home destroyed by Palisades Fire on LA County coast

Human remains were found Wednesday night in a Malibu home destroyed by the Palisades Fire burning near the Los Angeles County coast.

A missing persons report led authorities to conduct a welfare check at the home near Pacific Coast Highway and Las Flores Canyon Road.

Details about the person's identity and a cause of death were not immediately available. Sheriff's deputies were at the residence, located south of Duke's restaurant, where only a brick chimney was left standing. A burned station wagon was at the property.

The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and grew to more than 17,200 acres by Thursday. The community of about 23,000 people is nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. It is about 5 miles northwest of Santa Monica and 10 miles east of Malibu, just off Pacific Coast Highway.

The death is the sixth reported in connection with this week's wildfires burning in Los Angeles County. Five deaths were reported in the Eaton Fire burning near Altadena northeast of Los Angeles.

The total number of deaths from the fires are unknown at this time as crew continues to battle flames and search burned areas.