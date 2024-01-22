‘How many Disneyland attractions can you ride in a day?' is this quirky competition's question

What to Know MiceChat Disneyland Gumball Rally; events at the Anaheim Hotel, which is a short walk from the park, will bookend the rally

Saturday, Feb. 3

$75 to participate in the rally; park admission is a separate fee (and a reservation is needed, too)

If you've never counted the specific number of steps needed to journey the short distance between Dumbo the Flying Elephant and the King Arthur Carrousel or pondered how many turns you'll make while wending through the queue in front of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, you might begin considering these topics, pronto.

For one of the quirkiest and high-spirit-est showdowns in all the land — Disneyland, that is — is returning to The Happiest Place on Earth on Saturday, Feb. 3.

It's the World-Famous Gumball Rally, presented by MiceChat, and while no gumballs are involved, having a ball is everything for this ebullient event.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In short? The day-long competition is all about finding out who can ride the most attractions at Disneyland Park.

This isn't a Disneyland-helmed happening, keep in mind; MiceChat, the huge travel-and-food-and-everything-and-more site for fans of the Disney parks, has long run the Gumball Rally, in rollicking and generous style.

How it works: Teams will gamely gather on Feb. 3 — participants are responsible for their own theme park admission and reservation, as well as a Gumball Rally ticket — and proceed, when the word is given, to ride as many attractions as possible.

"You don't need to be a trivia buff, ride warrior, or theme park nerd to play. The game is designed to put everyone on a level playing field," is the assuring word from the MiceChatters.

Your team should have two, three, or four people. And creating matching tees or outfits to up the mood?

Not necessary, but several groups do go for some Goofy, glad-hearted garb, as well as memorable team names that salute all aspects of the theme park, from Dole Whips to the parades.

In fact, "Best Team Name" will garner its own prize, another sweet sign that the Gumball Rally isn't solely about moving swiftly and racking up those rides.

Merry monikers from years gone by have shown some love to The Wicked Stepsisters from "Cinderella," Winnie the Pooh, and Grogu, too.

While this frolicsome fun is centered at Disneyland, do note that the Anaheim Hotel is where the day will begin and conclude (with an awards ceremony, of course).

The trophies for the Gumball Rally are as kicky and cute as the vibe of the gathering, which, in the end, is about being with your Disneyland-devoted pals and/or loved ones and finding the smiles while putting in the miles.

Yes, "miles": It may only be a few steps from Dumbo the Flying Elephant to the King Arthur Carrousel but you'll cover some impressive distance, all in the name of a good time, during the Gumball Rally.

Eager to see some of the results of bygone Gumballs? Study up, and find some name inspiration, at this site.