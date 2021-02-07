horse racing

Horse Killed After Fracturing Ankle While Training at Santa Anita

The horse who had 13 starts and two victories -- most recently finishing third in a claiming race at Santa Anita on Dec. 27 -- was injured on Saturday. 

By City News Service

82391097
Getty Images

A 4-year-old gelding has been euthanized after fracturing his left front ankle during a workout at Santa Anita Park, becoming the fourth racehorse to die during the track's winter/spring meeting.

Natural History, who had 13 starts and two victories -- most recently finishing third in a claiming race at Santa Anita on Dec. 27 -- was injured on Saturday. 

“Horse was transported for diagnostic examination and it was determined by the attending veterinarian to be an unrecoverable injury,'' the track posted in its website. 

Natural History was trained by Robert Hess Jr. He was foaled on April 15, 2017, but is considered a 4-year-old under horse racing conventions that list horses' official birthdays as January 1 of the year they were born. 

Santa Anita had no racing or training fatalities during its 16-day autumn meet, which concluded Oct. 25, 2020. Sixteen horses died in racing or training-related incidents during Santa Anita's 2019-20 winter/spring meet, which ended June 21. 

The Arcadia track had an eight-race card planned for Super Bowl Sunday, with the first post time at 11 a.m.

Horses Jan 24

Filly Euthanized After Fracturing Ankle During Race at Santa Anita

Super Bowl Feb 7

Super Bowl 55: A Viewer's Guide to Get You Through Sunday

Easter Feb 5

Your Pet Could Be in the Next Cadbury Bunny Commercial

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

horse racingHorsesSanta Anita
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us