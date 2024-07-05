California Wildfires

Hills Fire prompts evacuation orders in Riverside County

Approximately 100 acres have burned and more than 20 homes have been evacuated.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in 100-degree weather in Riverside County.

The Hills Fire has prompted authorities to evacuate 20 to 30 homes in the area.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The blaze was reported at 2:11 p.m. near Juniper Flats Road and Mapes Road.

The evacuation applies to homes North of Falcon View Lane, South of Juniper Flats Road, East pf Alicante Drive and West of Minton Road,

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Approximately 100 acres have burned and counting.

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us