Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man

A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine.

Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

His body was located Saturday afternoon.

The four hikers called 911 Friday afternoon to say they were lost, out of water and showing signs of heat exhaustion in 100-degree conditions. The other hikers were a 61-year-old man and two women, ages 63 and 27.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"They were visiting SARA Park from out of town and unfamiliar with the increased danger of hiking in the heat of the day and the challenging trail system during the summer," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

City fire rescue crews found three hikers near a trail. Two were treated at a hospital for dehydration.

The 61-year-old man told authorities about Movius, who left the group to find the trailhead.

Authorities said Movius was found dead off of the trail system in a desert wilderness area of Lake Havasu City, which is in northwestern Arizona.