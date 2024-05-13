High school in Pasadena mourns classmates killed in high-speed crash into building

Grieving students returned to a Pasadena high school Monday just days after classmates were killed in a high-speed crash into a building.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Sierra Madre on Foothill Boulevard and Vista Street. According to Pasadena Police, the Tesla with six passengers ran a red light at high speed before hitting a curb and slamming into the building.

Three occupants were killed when they were ejected from the car. Three others were injured. The victims are ages 17 to 22, according to authorities.

Some of the victims were students at Maranatha High School, according to school officials. Counselors will be at the school Monday to assist grieving students.

Maranatha High School expressed sadness and called for prayers for those affected.

“We mourn this immense loss… During this difficult time, we turn to our faith in Christ Jesus for comfort and strength and ask others to join us in praying for all who are suffering due to this tragedy.”

Family members identified one of the victims who died as 20-year-old Stefan Pfeiffer, a student at Pasadena Community College. Details about the identities of the other victims were not immediately available.

"Speaking to the parents that I have, I have never seen such despair in a mom’s eyes this past weekend," said John Rouse, head of Maranatha High School. "I know that is multiplied throughout this incident and we are just praying that God will help them walk through."

Details about the injured victims' conditions were not immediately available. Police said two of the three hospitalized victims are expected to be released this week.

Lt. Anthony Russo of the Pasadena Police provided details of the crash, highlighting the extensive damage that cause power outages in the area. He said the car also took down power lines and came to rest about 100 feet from the site of the initial crash.

Utility workers restored power in the area.

Maranatha High School is a private Christian school founded in 1965. The school acquired a permanent campus in Pasadena in 2004.