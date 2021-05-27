Here's What We Know About San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting Victims

Nine people have died following a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose.

Here's what we know about the victims, who have been identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner after notifying their families.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Taptejdeep Singh, 36, was a resident of Union City

Adrian Balleza, 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35

Timothy Michael Romo, 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40, was a resident of Santa Cruz

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Lars Kepler Lane, 63

Alex Ward Fritch, 49

VTA

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.

A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at San Jose City Hall.

VTA said it is planning a public memorial for the victims.

This story will be updated as we learn more about each victim.