Here's Taylor Swift's Complete Setlist for the Opening Night of Her Eras Tour

The opening night of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" helped answer the question on every Swiftie's mind: What is she going to play at her concerts?

Swift kicked off her long-awaited tour Friday, March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, which Mayor Jerry Weiers temporarily renamed Swift City by official proclamation to welcome the singer.

The "Eras Tour" is her first concert series since 2018's Reputation Stadium Tour. In the meantime, Swift has released three new studio albums, “Folklore,” “Evermore” and “Midnights,” and she's rerecorded several of her former tracks.

The singer also never toured her seventh studio album, "Lover," as the Lover Fest concert series, scheduled for the summer of 2020, was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With so much ground to cover, fans speculated how she could fit all 10 eras of her discography into one concert. The result? A three-hour long spectacle featuring more than 40 songs, according to Variety, who also shared footage from opening night on TikTok.

Here's the full setlist from opening night, according to Variety.

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” “Cruel Summer” “The Man” “You Need to Calm Down” “Lover” “The Archer” “Fearless “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” “Tis the Damn Season” “Willow” “Marjorie” “Champagne Problems” “Tolerate It” “…Ready for It?” “Delicate” “Don’t Blame Me” “Look What You Made Me Do” “Enchanted” "22" “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “I Knew You Were Trouble” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” “Invisible String” “Betty” “The Last Great American Dynasty” “August” “Illicit Affairs” “My Tears Ricochet” “Cardigan” “Style” “Blank Space” “Shake It Off” “Wildest Dreams” “Bad Blood” “Mirrorball” (acoustic) “Tim McGraw” (acoustic) “Lavender Haze” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Vigilante S---” “Bejeweled” “Mastermind” “Karma”

Across social media, fans were sharing their favorite songs, moments and outfit changes from the show.

One user tweeted six of her looks from Friday night, writing, "now THAT is how you put on a show, taylor swift you are insane."

Another wrote, "forever grateful to live in the same lifetime as taylor swift," sharing a photo of her singing in a dark, shimmery dress.

Though Swift will be playing to stadiums and arenas, many fans were left disappointed when they couldn't purchase tickets from Ticketmaster back in November after the general sale was canceled.

The ticketing company previously said in a statement that over 3.5 million fans registered for the Verified Fan program at the time — the largest number in the company's history. Ticketmaster also noted that they experienced a “staggering number of bot attacks,” contributing to 3.5 billion total system requests, four times its previous peak.

At the level of demand Ticketmaster saw in the fall, the company said that Swift would need to perform over 900 stadium shows, or do a performance every night for the next two and a half years. Ticketmaster was questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee after the fiasco.

Swift took to social media on the day the public sale was set to take place, writing in an Instagram story that she's "extremely protective of my fans."

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote.

In December, however, some fans got another chance at tickets after Ticketmaster worked with "Taylor's team" to provide additional opportunities.

