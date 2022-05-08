Here's How to Add Your Vaccine Card to Your iPhone's Apple Wallet

Most cities no longer require patrons to display proof of vaccination in businesses, but you may be asked for proof in certain situations, including at your doctor's office or when traveling internationally.

So, how can you have access to your vaccine records, without risking losing your vaccine card? If you have an iPhone, one way to do so is by adding your vaccine card to your Apple wallet.

Here are step-by-step instructions:

Apple

Here's how to add your vaccination information to your digital wallet:

Get a downloadable file or QR code from your vaccination provider. If you aren't sure how to do this or if you have one, contact your insurance company, pharmacy or other location where you got vaccinated. Your iPhone must also be updated to iOS 15.1 software If you have a QR code: Open the camera app on your phone and hold it over the code. When a Health app notification appears, tap and select "Add to Wallet & Health" If you have a downloadable file: pull it up on your phone and tap the download link. Then, select "Add to Wallet & Health"

If you have questions or need more information, click here.

Apple said the company cannot see the vaccination card, nor how it's used. The card is only stored to the phone itself and not on the cloud.

The company added that vaccination cards cannot be shared with other users on a separate device. Once added, users are required verify their identity using Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode.

For Android users, Google has also created a way to store vaccine information in Google Pay or Chrome. For step-by-step instructions, click here.