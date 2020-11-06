Helicopter Transporting Donated Organ Topples Atop Roof at Keck USC Medical Center

A helicopter that was transporting a donated organ crashed Friday afternoon on the Keck Hospital of USC helipad, and two people required medical attention.

Emergency personnel were dispatched about 3:20 p.m. to the hospital in the 1500 block of North San Pablo Street in Boyle Heights, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The private air ambulance was stable on its side near the heipad's edge by 3:40 p.m., with no fire, and it did not appear to have a significant fuel leak, she said.

Two people were either treated at the scene or taken into the hospital, according to Stewart, but their conditions were not immediately known.

KCAL9 reported that three people were on board, and they did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department's assistance to get out of the chopper after the crash.

Authorities closed Norfolk Street, between Soto and San Pablo streets, according to the USC Department of Public Safety.