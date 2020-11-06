USC

Helicopter Transporting Donated Organ Topples Atop Roof at Keck USC Medical Center

Two people were either treated at the scene or taken into the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

NBCLA

A helicopter that was transporting a donated organ crashed Friday afternoon on the Keck Hospital of USC helipad, and two people required medical attention.

Emergency personnel were dispatched about 3:20 p.m. to the hospital in the 1500 block of North San Pablo Street in Boyle Heights, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The private air ambulance was stable on its side near the heipad's edge by 3:40 p.m., with no fire, and it did not appear to have a significant fuel leak, she said.

Two people were either treated at the scene or taken into the hospital, according to Stewart, but their conditions were not immediately known.

U.S. & World

Decision 2020 Nov 3

Live Updates: Biden Leads in 3 Crucial States as Vote Counting Continues

georgia 7 hours ago

Georgia on Our Mind: State's Races Could Determine Control of the Senate

KCAL9 reported that three people were on board, and they did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department's assistance to get out of the chopper after the crash.

Authorities closed Norfolk Street, between Soto and San Pablo streets, according to the USC Department of Public Safety.

This article tagged under:

USC
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us