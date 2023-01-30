‘He was a noble person': Woman Who Sold Churros Fatally Struck By Vehicle

A family in Southern California suffered the sudden loss of their mother in a car accident caused by an allegedly intoxicated driver.

It has been a tragedy for the family of Ángeles Rodríguez, who is survived by her three children and husband, she was also well-known in the community as the churro lady in downtown Los Angeles, and now the family is demanding justice.

"His death has had an impact [a lot], because [Ángeles] was such a noble person who went out looking for daily bread, and was impacted by someone in excess of alcohol," said Mario Ramos García, Ángeles' brother-in-law.

Everything has changed for the Rodríguez family since last Sunday, when according to the family, Ángeles was driving to work when at 6:47 a.m. of a speeding vehicle hit her, seconds later she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I did not know the details, I came and when I got home, I found out that my mother had died, they told me that a drunk person hit her and she died instantly," said Héctor González, the victim's son.

Ángeles María, 55, was the well-known churro lady in downtown Los Angeles, where she worked for more than 30 years as a street vendor.

"He didn't just hurt me, he hurt my children, my grandchildren, three generations," said Mateo González, Ángeles' husband.

Ángeles, along with her husband Mateo, arrived from Puebla, Mexico to Los Angeles more than 40 years ago, and now Mateo González says he wants to see justice, since according to him, the man responsible for the deadly incident, who was drunk, he was arrested but is now out on bail.

“A very low bail, it's a life and the other is already free, do you have money? Has power? I don't know, I don't care,” González said.

The Rodríguez family has done fundraising and food sales at their home to raise money to cover funeral expenses.

Several organizations, including Inclusive Action, among others, together with the Rodríguez family are calling for tougher laws for intoxicated drivers who pay for their freedom.