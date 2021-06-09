Woman Killed While Cooking When Bullets Go Through Wall of Connecticut Home: Police

A 56-year-old woman was killed when bullets went through the walls of a home in Hartford as she was cooking Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said officers first responded just after 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found rifle casings on the ground and bullet holes in the wall, windows and door of 28 Sisson Ave.

When no one inside responded to officers' attempts to make contact, they entered and found a woman dead inside the apartment. Police have identified the woman as Sylvia Cordova, 56, of Hartford.

"Very brazen, upsetting. Upsetting. To the residents. To us. Lady was just home in her apartment, cooking. Heartbreaking," Lt. Aaron Boisvert with the Hartford Police Department said.

Police believe the suspects were driving by when they fired into the apartment. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene could see multiple bullet holes in the building.

The Major Crimes Division is investigating.

Officers are also investigating a double shooting just before 5:30 a.m. on Kent Street. The two victims went to a local hospital to be treated.

One victim, a man in his 20s, had life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition. Police said he later died from his injuries. Police have identified him as 22-year-old Trelique Ward, of East Hartford.

The other, a man in his 30s, is in stable condition. Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

Hartford police are asking anyone with information to call 860-722-TIPS. Information can be provided anonymously.