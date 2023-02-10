Emotional Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

The suspect in the deadly Half Moon Bay mass shooting was in court Friday for multiple defense motions ahead of his scheduled plea hearing next week.

Chunli Zhao has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 23 shooting that left seven people dead and injured an eighth.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area days later, Zhao admitted to carrying out the shootings.

Zhao, 66, was in shackles and escorted into the Redwood City courthouse by three armed guards Friday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

At one point during the hearing, Zhao began to sob and cry so much that Judge Elizabeth Lee suggested a 10 minute recess so his attorneys could help him regain his composure.

The judge ultimately granted a defense motion to restrict remote access to court records, which could affect national or international press coverage. Lee then said she will probably make a decision on cameras inside for future hearings on a day-to-day basis.

The judge is also considering a gag order for attorney and investigators, including the district attorney, whose public comments were singled out by the defense.

Legal analyst Dean Johnson said for the sake of a fair trial one issue is more important than the others.

"No doubt about it it's cameras in the courtroom because that allows the public to see what happened in the courtroom for themselves without going through the filter of what attorneys say what happened," Johnson said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe declined to comment on Friday.

Legal experts said cameras in court could create potential risks and reward for both the prosecution and defense.

"One the one hand it could show remorse, which could be a mitigating factor down the road," Johnson said. "But if jurors see this as performative to set up some sort of mental defense, it could really come back to haunt him."

Zhao is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing in the case next Thursday.