‘Gray Day' is here, as whale-watching season breaches along the California coast

What to Know Gray Whale Season starts in late December; some whale fans observe Dec. 26 as the launch date while others look to later in the week or season

The giants may be seen migrating fairly close to California shores from December through April

Catamarans depart daily from several beach communities

IT'S NO FLUKE... that our daydreams begin to get damper just hours after Christmas ends. For it is right around Dec. 26 when we begin to observe the start of whale-watching season off the coast of California, for that's just about the time that gray whales are making their migratory moves. Those magnificent moves will continue for a few months, into April, though, of course, the whales are on their own schedule, and we landlubbing lovers of blowhole-rocking behemoths must respect that fact. Still, many established whale-watching outfits, including Island Packers in Ventura, have long observed Dec. 26, or at least the final few days of the year, as the thrilling time when the grays are on their way, meaning plenty of bundle-up boat outings are just ahead.

EYES PEELED: Will a whale be seen on such a trip? That is always a mystery, though these companies know, in general, where to go and what to watch for, from fluke sightings — yep, we're talking whale tails here — to telltale spouts of water. Still, if a whale isn't spied, enjoying the sea birds and barky seals is always a pleasure. And dolphins? They frequently swim by whale-watching vessels, sharing their quintessential dolphin magic as they dart and dive. Where to start? Island Packers in Ventura is one seafaring company that's been in the whale-centered scene for decades, and there are wintertime experiences afoot, or afluke, now. Monterey, too, is home to several whale-watching boats, with frequent trips out onto the beautiful, and frequently whale-laden, bay.

SOUTHERLY FUN: The southern part of the state is also synonymous with several memorable whale-watching tours; San Diego Whale Watch, another major ocean-loving outfit, recently declared that "Gray Whale Season Is Here!" And the Gray Whale Watch, which sets off from the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, is a popular cool-weather favorite. Wherever you go, layer those warm clothes, remember the sunblock — even on the coldest January or February days — and think of the boat like a clock, with 12 o'clock straight ahead, so you can call out the "time" when you see a whale spout or fluke.