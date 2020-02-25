Grandfather of Toddler Who Died Falling From Cruise Ship to Plead Guilty

The grandfather of the 18-month-old who fell to her death from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico, will plead guilty to her death, his attorney announced Tuesday.

Salvatore Anello, also known as Sam, initially pleaded not guilty to a negligent homicide charge from Puerto Rican authorities in October for the July death of granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand.

Michael Winkleman, attorney for the Wiegand family, told NBC News Tuesday that the grandfather filed paperwork to change his plea in return for an agreement that included no jail time.

