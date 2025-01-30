Gov. Newsom signs order aimed at helping fire-impacted businesses

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at helping businesses impacted by the Southern California wildfires by extending license and permit renewal deadlines and waiving fees for obtaining duplicates of license certificates destroyed in the blazes.

“Small businesses are not only key to a thriving economy but make up the heart of healthy communities,'' Newsom said in a statement. “As we help Los Angeles rise and rebuild, it is crucial that we protect and support the businesses and workers affected. Just as we have removed red tape to rebuild our homes, we are breaking down barriers and helping pave the way for impacted businesses and workers to get back on their feet.”

According to the governor's office, the order:

extends by one year the deadline for businesses to pay for renewing licenses, certificates and permits that have renewal dates between Jan. 1 and July 1

waives fees for businesses and workers seeking duplicate or replacement license certificates destroyed by fire

extends deadlines for businesses to appeal license-related proceedings

eliminates requirements that make it more difficult to relocate certain businesses impacted by the fires

Additional information on available resources for fire-impacted businesses is available here.