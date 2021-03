Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he will submit to the State Legislature the nomination of Alameda Assemblymember Rob Bonta as the next California Attorney General.

Bonta would take the seat vacated by Xavier Becerra, who is now Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

If confirmed, Bonta will become the first Filipino American to serve as California Attorney General.