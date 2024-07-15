Pelosi, other leaders mark completion of Golden Gate Bridge suicide net

Rep. Nancy Pelosi along with other state and local leaders on Monday held a formal commemoration celebrating the completion of the Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Deterrent System, or the net.

The event recognized years of advocacy and bold leadership that led to the completion of what officials call a life-saving project. The net, they say, already is working as intended to save lives by reducing the number of suicides on the Golden Gate Bridge and deterring people from coming to the bridge to harm themselves.

The net, which was completed earlier this year, is a proven design that keeps people from jumping, serves as a symbol of care and hope to despondent individuals, and offers people a second chance, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

Pelosi opened her remarks by condemning political violence and expressing sympathy for those harmed in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," she said. "I thank God that former President Trump is safe. Our thoughts are with the family of Corey Comperatore … a firefighter who was killed protecting his family."