Frocks, fantasy, and fabulousness: ‘Dapper Day' brings vintage delights to Disneyland

What to Know Dapper Day Expo at Disneyland Resort

The expo at the Disneyland Hotel takes place on April 6 and 7; the Disneyland outing is on April 7

Expo entry: $19 advance, $25 door; the Disneyland outing requires a ticket and reservation to the theme parks, but visiting Downtown Disney District is free

BUTTONHOLE FLOWERS FOREVER: That gorgeous blossom you pin to the lapel of your suit or shoulder of a gown, the one that adds a bit of flair to your final look? The buttonhole flower is never out of style. It's a flower that might take on holiday hues, with pine and paperwhites serving as the Christmassy corsages, in December, and at prom time? Attendees will often wear flowers in the hues that represent their school. But spring feels like the moment of the year made for buttonhole flowers, and flowers that fetchingly line the brim of a bonnet, and the sort of rose-covered headbands that make the wearer feel like a garden goddess. You can bet buttonhole flowers will be out in floral force, and other springy details, too, when Dapper Day sashays back into Disneyland Resort over the first weekend of spring.

IF YOU LOVE TIMELESS FASHION, you may have heard about this twice-a-year happening, which finds people wearing their best vintage looks — or simply the looks they love best, vintage or not — and paying a playful visit to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure. Some Dapper Day devotees stick close to the Dapper Day Expo, a fashion-music-jewelry wonderland of haute hobnobbing happiness. That's ticketed, and buying your admission in advance will save you some money. If you do choose to enter the theme parks during the Spring Outing, that's happening on April 7, while the expo will take place on April 6 and 7.

BEFORE YOU GO: You will need a ticket and reservation to visit Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure, but calling upon Downtown Disney District is free. Find a place to lounge in lovely style for a bit and you're bound to spy a few dressed-up participants parading by with a grand gleefulness (or perhaps a gleeful grandness). And here's something that's as sweet as an ice cream cone: Another garb-gladdening gathering will flower in the fall. We've buttonholed you long enough: Discover the fashion-forward facts at the Dapper Day site.