After its debut in 2022, the Miami Grand Prix has been one of the most coveted F1 racing events in the world due to the celebrity-filled buzz paddock.

Miami is where F1 kicks off its American circuit followed by Dallas and Las Vegas.

The Miami Grand Prix is expected to take place on Sunday, May 5, at the Miami International Autodrome, a course built around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

But despite the hype surrounding the event, and the fact that Miami's now one of the most visited and expensive cities in the U.S., ticket prices for this year's race have decreased compared to 2023.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

So ahead of the May 5th race, Here's what you need to know about this year's ticket prices.

How much are tickets for the F1 Miami GP 2024?

Despite the fact that prices have dropped significantly since the GP's debut in 2022, you may still need to spend a significant amount of money to get a good view of the track.

Which seats to get for F1 Miami GP 2024?

For starters, The Campus Pass grants you a three-day general admission ticket with access to Hard Rock Stadium, the fountains, the Marina, and the trackside lane between Turn 8-11. This year's Campus Pass starts at $150 per day or $450 less than the $590 asked last year. This option does not include an assigned seat.

However, if you'd like to have a seat, tickets skyrocket in price for the Grandstand tickets, which start at $600 and go up as high as $1,225.

But if you'd like to get a top-of-the-line experience at the Miami GP, the most expensive tickets sold are those included in the Paddock Club package, The 72 Club and the Casa Tua Trackside Club.

The Miami GP currently does not publicly list prices for tickets for either of those clubs, but according to F1 Destinations, the Paddock Club tickets could cost over $10,000.

Where to buy tickets for the Miami F1?

For complete ticket prices, visit F1 Miami Grand Prix official site here.