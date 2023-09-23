Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter makes an appearance at Georgia festival days before his 99th birthday

The outing comes seven months after Jimmy Carter entered hospice care at his home following a series of brief hospital stays.

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, were spotted Saturday at a festival in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The Carter Center re-shared a video of the former President, 98, and former first lady, 96, riding in a black SUV at the Plains Peanut Festival.

"Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99," the center wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99."

The outing comes seven months after the longest-lived U.S. president entered hospice care at his home following a series of brief hospital stays. He said at the time that he was going to stop further medical intervention and spend the remainder of his life at home. Carter did not disclose an illness.

A few months later, in May, it was revealed that the former first lady was diagnosed with dementia.

Here are five things to know about the 39th President of the United States.

This article tagged under:

Jimmy CarterRosalynn Carter
