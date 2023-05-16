Former LAPD Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Multiple Boys

A former LAPD officer is expected to be in court Tuesday on several child sex abuse charges in Pomona.

Paul Razo, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting four boys including some of his young relatives. According to police, the abuse took place over a 10 year span and they believe there could be more victims.

Razo was arrested last week and charged by the LA County DA's Office with eight counts of lewd acts upon a child while he was an officer.

Detectives say the assaults took place at his Covina home between 2006 and 2017. Razo is accused of sexually assaulting two of his relatives who were between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time of the abuse. The two other boys were between the ages of nine and 12. Police say they were the sons of a woman Razo has been dating.

LA County DA George Gascón vowed his support toward the victims and their families.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that they have access to the support and resources they need to heal," Gascón said, in a statement. "Sexual abuse of any kind is a heinous crime and we will not tolerate it in our community."

A year after his last sexual assaulted accusation Razo was awarded with the Medal of Valor in 2018, for rescuing a man from a burning building while he was off-duty.

Razo was an officer with the department for 24 years and was last assigned to the Hollywood area as a training coordinator. He left the department in March, according to authorities.

The LAPD said in a statement that it is conducting an internal investigation.

"Chief Michel Moore is deeply disturbed by these allegations as they are in direct opposition to the Department’s Core Values and expectations of a Los Angeles Police Officer," the statement continued.

Police say that based on the nature of the current accusations and Razo's access to children there could be more victims who come forward.

Anyone who may have any information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.