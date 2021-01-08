Tommy Lasorda

Hall of Fame Former Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Has Died at Age 93

The former manager, one of baseball's biggest personalities, most recently served as advisor to the Dodgers during his 71 years of service to the storied franchise.

By Jonathan Lloyd

ago_Whit
Getty Images

Legendary Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who spent seven decades with the organization, has died at age 93, the team said Friday.

Lasorda had returned home earlier this week after being hospitalized in Southern California for nearly two months. He suffered cardiopulmonary arrest Thursday night at his home, the Dodgers said.

He later died at a hospital.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 4 hours ago

Latest Updates: Trump Won't Attend Biden's Inauguration

12 mins ago

Pelosi Says She's Asked About Limiting Trump's Access to Nuclear Codes

The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted Tuesday that their former manager left the hospital and returned to his Fullerton home. He had been hospitalized due to heart issues since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.

He underwent several weeks of rehab in the hospital.

The former manager, one of baseball's biggest personalities, most recently served as advisor to the Dodgers during his 71 years of service to the storied franchise. He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96

A Hall of Famer inductee in 1997, Lasorda led the Dodgers to two World Series championships and two World Series losses during his 20-year managerial career. he fulfilled a dream of seeing the Dodgers win another title in 2020.

The Fullerton resident was with the Dodgers organization for 71 years as a player, scout, manager and front office executive.

Lasorda was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945, before reaching the big leagues as a pitcher with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954.

This article tagged under:

Tommy Lasorda
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us