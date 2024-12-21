LAX

Fireworks, knives and replica firearms found inside woman's carry-on at LAX

Los Angeles International Airport security discovered a carry-on bag containing a list of prohibited items.

By Sahana Patel

Contents of traveler’s carry-on bag containing multiple prohibited items discovered by TSA officers at LAX on Sunday, December 15, 2024.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were taken aback when they discovered a variety of fireworks, knives, replica firearms, and pepper spray in a traveler's carry-on luggage, on Sunday. 

At around 10 p.m. a carry-on bag, brought by a female passenger ticketed for travel to Philadelphia, was flagged at LAX's Terminal 4 security checkpoint. 

The bag contained 82 consumer-grade fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms, and one canister of pepper spray—a surprising discovery, even for the most experienced airport officer, according to TSA

The officers notified the Los Angeles World Airport police department which interviewed the passenger and confiscated the fireworks. 

“The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning,” said Jason Pantages, LAX TSA Federal Security Director. “Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport.”

TSA reminds passengers that fireworks are never allowed on board an aircraft in carry-on or checked luggage. 

Knives and replica firearms should travel in checked baggage. One 4-ounce container of pepper spray, equipped with a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge, is permitted in checked baggage.

However, "self-defense sprays containing more than 2 % by mass of tear gas are prohibited in checked baggage," according to TSA.

For more information on permitted items, air travelers are encouraged to download the MyTSA app and use the “What Can I Bring?” feature.

