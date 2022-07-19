Nevada

Transformer Catches Fire at Nevada's Hoover Dam

The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived.

Reports of an explosion Tuesday morning at Hoover Dam turned out to be a transformer that caught fire, officials said.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam. The Bureau of Reclamation said on Twitter that the fire was extinguished about a half hour after it was first reported.

A huge plume of black smoke swirled above the building in early videos.

The Bureau of Reclamation said the fire did not affect power generation and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

