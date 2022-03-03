Are you in udder despair lately? Then in the famous words of Bart Simpson, you might want to have a cow, man.

The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita is offering cow hugging therapy that allows you to de-stress, mediate with them, hug them, and allow yourself to put your worries down.

Ellie Lax the founder of Gentle Barn helps rescue and rehabilitate abused and neglected animals.

The owners say six cows are available for hugging, and they tend to snuggle deeply with the people who really need it. They also said that each of their cows has a distinct personality.

"They are really large, so it’s not us doing the holding or the riding like with horses. It forces us to be in a very vulnerable open position while we feel humble," Lax said. "We rest our cheeks on them and we close our eyes and feel their heartbeat which slows down ours."

The Gentle Barn offers one hour sessions and private lessons. During the pandemic requests for cow hugging therapy has increased.

"We are in dark times," Lax said. "There’s a lot going on right now worldwide and I just want people to know that gentle barn is here for them."



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The prices start at $200 and up, depending on whether you want a cow hug session, private tour or more.

"We rolled out cow hug therapy sessions for hour long sessions to any individual that is suffering from anxiety, depression, isolation or just needs a good hug," Lax said.

Cow-hugging sessions are on held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.