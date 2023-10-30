The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to immediately stop using 26 over-the-counter eye drop products due to the "potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness."

The eye drops were sold under the brands CVS Health, Target Up & Up, Rite Aid, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health) and Velocity Pharma.

The agency said in an alert posted Friday that investigators found unsanitary conditions and "positive bacterial test results" at a manufacturing facility were the products were made.

"Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses," the FDA said, adding that no adverse reactions had been reported.

Those who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.

The affected eye drop products are mainly used to treat symptoms of dry eyes and provide relief against eye irritation. Here's a full list:

CVS Health

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)

Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Rite Aid

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)

Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml

Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml

Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Target

Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml

Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack)

Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack)

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml

Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Dry Eye Relief 10 ml

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Dry Eye Relief 15 ml

Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml

Velocity Pharma

Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack)

Last week, the FDA recommended the manufacturer of these products recall all lots. CVS, Rite Aid and Target said they are removing the products from their stores and website, however, products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online.