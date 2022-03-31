FBI

FBI Asks for Help in Search for 14-Year-Old Girl Taken by Stepfather

FBI says the stepfather is from Santa Rosa

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday issued an Endangered Missing Advisory in the search for a 14-year-old Northern California girl who was last seen in July 2021.

Katuana Whisenant of Crescent City, last seen on July 23, 2021, was taken by her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, according to the FBI.

Flores-Roman is from Santa Rosa, according to the FBI.

"We know that her stepfather has her and that they are on the road, but not an exact location. We are trying to get the word out in the Bay Area in case they are here. There are no reports of confirmed sightings in Santa Rosa at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

According to the Crescent City Police Department, the lead agency on the case, Whisenant was reported as a runaway out of the Crescent City area in March last year.

"She was last seen wearing a maroon colored Aeropostale brand hoodie, black sweats, and white croc shoes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 150 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair," according to a Facebook post.

The advisory was issued in Tehama, Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

FBISanta RosaMissing Girlstepfather
