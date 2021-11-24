Family Crosses Country, Pleads for Help in Search of Missing Daughter Who Moved to San Diego

Instead of gathering for Thanksgiving this week, a family in Indiana will be traveling across the country to search for their missing daughter.

Although Lateche Norris turned 20 years old in October, she never went more than a couple of days without speaking to her mom. So her unusual silence — now lasting a little more than two weeks — has her family worried.

“Something is wrong,” her mother Cheryl Walker told Dateline. “Now the days are just flying by with no word from her. And we’re terrified.”

On Nov. 10, the family filed a missing persons report with the San Diego Police Department. San Diego PD Spokesperson Lieutenant Adam Sharki told "Dateline" that Lateche’s case is an active and ongoing missing persons case, but they do not believe she is “at risk” at this time.

“We just don’t have enough information at this point,” Lt. Sharki said. “We’re still working to pinpoint the exact time and place she was last seen. Any tips are helpful at this point so we can piece it together.”

