Ezra Miller Agrees to Plead Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case

Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after being accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, police announced in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges for burglary into an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.

A clerk for Vermont Superior Court confirmed to NBC News Wednesday that the parties have come to an agreement to drop the burglary and larceny charges.

Miller is expected to enter his guilty plea at a hearing Friday in Bennington County Superior Criminal Court.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Court documents show prosecutors are proposing Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, as a well as a year probation and $500 fine.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

"The Flash" star Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment. The 29-year-old actor, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, broke their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years.