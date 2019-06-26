Eric Trump Says He Was Spit on by Chicago Bar Employee

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, was spit on by an employee of a Chicago bar Tuesday night, multiple sources told NBC 5. Eric Trump later confirmed the incident in a statement to NBC News.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. at the Aviary, located at 955 W. Fulton Market. Sources said Eric Trump was a patron at the cocktail lounge when an employee approached and spit on him.

Chicago police responded to the scene, with CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeting just before 10:30 p.m. that officers were "assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter," adding that any further inquiries "regarding a federal protectee" should be directed to the Secret Service. The Secret Service declined to comment.

Eric Trump was seen leaving the restaurant in a motorcade of two black SUVs. In a statement to NBC News, he called the incident "purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

Eric Trump tweeted photos of the Trump Hotel in Chicago at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, with the caption "Always love visiting @TrumpChicago⁩! It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world! @TrumpHotels," but made no mention of the alleged incident.

Representatives for the Aviary did not respond to requests for comment. It was not immediately clear if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the incident, or if charges would be filed.