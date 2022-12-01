Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West's Twitter Account After Posting Picture of a Swastika

Hours after tweeting a now-deleted picture of an apparent Swastika inside a star of David, Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended, Twitter's CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted while replying to another user requesting the rapper's account to be reinstated.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Musk later clarified in a further tweet that the account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was "being suspended for incitement to violence.”

The suspension of West's account came following a lengthy antisemitic tirade during an appearance on the show InfoWars Thursday, hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, where the rapper also praised Hitler.

West's was one of several high-profile Twitter accounts that Musk reinstated following his takeover of the social media platform in October.

As of early Friday, the account for Ye read as "account suspended". It was not clear for how long West's account will be suspended.