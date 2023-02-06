earthquake

Buffalo, New York Shakes With Largest Earthquake in Four Decades

Did you feel it?

By NBC New York Staff

A rare 3.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Buffalo, New York area early Monday.

Initial data from the United States Geological Survey indicated the earthquake hit about 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. Nearly 3,000 felt the shaking, according to USGS.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office acknowledged the earthquake on Twitter and said no damage had been reported. No injuries were reported either. Some did notice shaking, though.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he spoke with the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and said a “confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports.”

It's been some time since the New York area experienced an earthquake of a magnitude similar to the one that hit the Buffalo area Monday. Rochester reported a 2.6 magnitude one nearly three years ago, but that earthquake saw much fewer reports of shaking, according to Spectrum.

Since 1983, there have been 24 earthquakes above a magnitude of 2.5 in the West Seneca region, with Monday’s being the largest so far in the area, according to NBC News.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing and injuring thousands of people in the two countries, and reducing hundreds of buildings to piles of rubble.

