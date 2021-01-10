Drone Video Captures Whale Calf on First Migration Near Dana Point

How about a nice, calm Sunday swim to end the weekend? This is not your average swim.

Nature provided a sight to behold in Orange County Sunday, as a whale mother and its tiny calf moved through Southern California waters on their migration from Alaska to Baja California, Mexico.

Drone video provided by Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, which said the annual whale migration is a 12,000-mile round trip journey, captured the calf making its first migration alongside mama near Dana Point.

Calves are about 15 feet long when they are born and gain about 50 pounds per day feeding on their mothers' milk, according to Captain Dave's, while adult gray whales average between 40 and 50 feet in length and weight 30 to 40 tons.

