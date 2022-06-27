Texas

At Least 40 People Found Dead in Back of Tractor-Trailer in San Antonio Area: Report

Eric Gay/AP Photo

At least 40 people have been found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer in the area of San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, The Associated Press reports.

The truck is located at the 9600 block of Quintana Rd., near New Laredo Hwy on the Southwest Side, NBC affiliate WOAI/News 4 San Antonio reports.

More people have been transported to area hospitals. At least five victims are in critical condition at Baptist Medical Center in downtown San Antonio, WOAI/News 4 San Antonio reports. Two more victims are at Texas Vista Medical Center and an additional two are at the University Hospital.

Scene of police activity in San Antonio, Texas.
NBC affiliate WOAI/News 4 San Antonio
Scene of police activity in San Antonio, Texas, Monday, June 27, 2022.
