Disneyland Resort's holiday-themed ‘Foodie Guide' has deliciously arrived

What to Know 'Holidays at Disneyland Resort' will sparkle from Nov. 10 through Jan. 7, 2024

The much-anticipated 2023 Holiday Foodie Guide arrived on Nov. 2, detailing new offerings like the Mickey Ornament Macaron and traditional treats (hi, churros)

A theme park ticket and reservation is required to visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure; no ticket is needed for Downtown Disney District

While we understand that breakfast, as a time-honored rule, arrives during the earlier part of the day, lunch is enjoyed around a day's central point, and dinner concludes it all, eating gets a bit topsy-turvy when the holidays arrive.

And by "topsy-turvy" we mean that a person might devour a stuffing sandwich upon waking up or something more dessert-y before dinner.

And if we're calling upon a famous theme park that has become synonymous with celebratory snacking, we might just try treats whenever and wherever we encounter the goodies that catch our eye.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Disneyland Resort is a destination that's become known for its plentiful dining options, all year long, but when the sparkliest season is near, those temptations become even more crave-worthy, effervescent, and appetite-stoking.

Adding to the festive feel of all of these fanciful foodstuffs? The annual Foodie Guide to the Holidays at Disneyland Resort, which may now be perused on the official Disney Parks Blog.

The two-month span of sweet treats and special holiday-themed happenings begins on Nov. 10, and do keep in mind you'll need a theme park ticket and reservation to visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure.

Downtown Disney District, which requires no ticket to visit, will also have its own seasonal eats.

There are new nummies — and calling cute and/or delicious cuisine "nummyful" around the holidays is perfectly acceptable — to ponder, including a Mickey Ornament Macaron.

See more below or swing by the Disney Parks Blog for the full list of resort-wide holiday foods as well as the offerings found at the Festival of Holidays, which will exuberantly dance into Disney California Adventure beginning Nov. 10.

Mickey ornament macaron from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe: Pearl-dusted white macaron shells filled with chocolate ganache and peppermint mousse

Tacos Gobernador from Paradise Garden Grill: Chipotle-marinated shrimp tacos with pepper jack cheese served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Filipino Feast Burrito from Studio Catering Co.: Pork belly adobo fried rice, pancit and lumpia in a warm flour tortilla with sweet chili dipping sauce

Peppermint Hot Chocolate from Splitsville Luxury Lanes: Peppermint hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, peppermint candy cane, crushed peppermint candy, red sprinkles and cocoa powder

Impossible Chicken Curry Bites from Making Spirits Bright: Topped with lemon raita and coriander chutney

Guava Melon Lassi from A Twist on Tradition, part of the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure: Guava nectar, rock melon syrup, yogurt and honey garnished with cinnamon whipped cream and honey-flavored cereal (non-alcoholic beverage)