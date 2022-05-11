DEA Launches New Reward Campaign Targeting Cartel Leaders

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched a new campaign in Mexico offering rewards in the millions for those who help to capture the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel.

Wanted posters and billboards have been spotted in various areas of Mexico, including at the San Ysidro Port of Entry south of San Diego, California, offering rewards up to $20 million for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of seven alleged cartel bosses.

Ioan Grillo, a Mexico-based journalist for The New York Times in charge of covering drug trafficking in Mexico, posted on Twitter that as part of the campaign a poster was placed in San Ysidro, on the border with the Mexican city of Tijuana.

The campaign comes amid frustration over level of fentanyl trafficking and lack of action in Mexico. Poster at San Ysidro border. pic.twitter.com/XzYvmrxHPD — Ioan Grillo (@ioangrillo) May 9, 2022

Who are the cartel bosses in the DEA's crosshairs?

The DEA is offering $15 million for Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia, the former partner of "El Chapo" Guzmán, who is believed to be the current leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. He has been able to elude capture and maintains a low profile; there are very few images of the man.

The DEA is offering another $20 million for information on Rafael Caro Quintero, who was indicted for the kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985. In 2013 he was released due to a procedural error and has been considered a fugitive from justice ever since.

Founder of the extinct Guadalajara Cartel, he is considered one of the leaders in drug trafficking in Mexico and one of the first to send large quantities of drugs to the United States.

There is also a $5 million-each reward for the capture of the children of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in the United States. They are Iván Archivaldo Guzmán and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar.

Although no amount is offered, information is also requested to locate Ismael Zambada, "El Mayito Flaco;" Alfonso Limón Sánchez, “Poncho Limón;” and Alfonso Arzate García, “Aquiles.”

According to the poster, tips are answered by U.S. agents and will be confidential. The DEA lists multiple ways to contact them, including with a U.S. phone number, through WhatsApp, Snapchat and more.