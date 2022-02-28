Daffodil Days to Flower in Julian

What to Know Julian Farm & Orchard

March 19 through May 2, 2022 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Other activities, like hayrides, and a petting zoo, will be part of the fun

MARCH, while still mostly winter, at least for the first three weeks, is very much about the march forward into the floweriest span of the calendar. Gardens are bursting with fruit tree blossoms, and purple wisteria vines, and succulent buds, and the sorts of sights that say that spring is at the breezy door. Our streets, yards, and public areas are also growing more petal-y by the day as the third month begins, and wildflowers, too, begin to pop up (or, in many cases, poppy up) around our state's more remote destinations. And in the mountain areas of Southern California? Well, snowfall can still occur, for sure, but some higher elevation locations will start to see clutches of cheerful color in March. Those flowers are often cultivated, though they're sometimes wild, and if they're daffodils? You may want to look to...

JULIAN, which celebrates the sunshiny superstar each year in a host of ways. The Julian Daffodil Show at Town Hall opens its proverbial petals on Saturday, March 19, while Daffodil Days open at Julian Farm & Orchard on that same date. If you'd like to pick daffodils, the farms will be hosting pick-your-own events every Saturday and Sunday from March 19 through May 2. Adding to the old-timey charms of the farm? A petting zoo, hayrides, and other quaint doings. For more information, daffodil devotees, keep your daffy-delighted eyes on this site as March begins, winter ends, and spring sweetly turns its face to the sun.