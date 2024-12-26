Culver City police recover trailer full of gifts that was stolen last month

Culver City police have made an arrest and recovered a trailer full of gifts that had been stolen from a non-profit organization last month.

Walk ‘n Rollers, a non-profit organization that encourages children to be more active, had their trailer filled with equipment stolen from them.

After searching for a few weeks, officers found the trailer, which was missing many scooters, bikes and equipment.

“Thanks to the diligent work of detectives, there was a break in the case. An arrest was made, and the trailer was recovered,” Culver City police said in a social media post.

They then quickly gathered resources to help replace the items that were missing from the trailer.

With the help of donors from the Culver City Police Foundation and Target, officers delivered the bikes, scooters, helmets, and equipment to Walk ‘n Rollers leader Jim Shanman.

Anyone with questions about this incident is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at 310-253-6120 or email jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.