Correctional Officer at Norco Prison Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Sunday announced the death of a correctional officer who worked at the state prison in Norco and recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Danny Mendoza, 53, died on Saturday, according to a CDCR statement issued late this afternoon that did not specify whether he died at a hospital. An exact cause of death will be determined by the Riverside County coroner's office.

CDCR officials could not be reached for additional information, including how many Norco prison staffers and inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

Mendoza had been employed with the department for 24 years. He worked at Calipatria State Prison before transferring to the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco in 2018.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of one of our CRC family members," CRC Warden Cynthia Tampkins said. "Officer Mendoza was loved and respected by his peers, he will be greatly missed."

CRC staff were joined by public safety employees from the Corona police and fire departments, California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Fire Department and Riverside County coroner's office to honor Mendoza with a vehicle procession on Saturday.