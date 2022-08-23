Contemporary TV Costumes Go on View at a Free DTLA Exhibit

What to Know "Art of Costume Design in Television" at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum

Aug. 23 through Nov. 5, 2022 (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Free admission

We'll never get to meet our favorite television characters, seeing as how these fascinating figures occupy worlds that are frequently far from our own.

But we can stand in the presence of their sartorial splendor while admiring the actual outfits we've seen on the small screen.

And dozens of those dazzling looks, as well as the everyday clothes worn by these characters, are now on display at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Downtown Los Angeles.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The "Art of Costume Design in Television" is an annual exhibition presented by FIDM, a gift to all fashion fans and pop culture enthusiasts.

The gift part? Gallery admission is complimentary and it will remain free through Nov. 5, when the event closes. (Keep in mind that the gallery is always closed on Sundays and Mondays.)

As for the fabulous frocks, superhero disguises, throwback suits, and ye olde ballgowns included in the 2022 line-up, which covers 20 shows?

"Angelyne," "Stranger Things," "The Great," "Black-ish," "Only Murders in the Building," "Bridgerton," and "Euphoria" are all represented in the exhibit, an event that traditionally includes the work of those celebrated costume designers currently nominated for Emmy awards.

It's true we'll never meet these characters, but getting to see the gorgeous garb we associate with them in person? That is a true treat.

Admire some of the stunning wearable works of art in the 2022 exhibit now...

“Bridgerton” costumes by Sophie Canale. These costumes can be seen in the “Art of Costume Design in Television” exhibition at the FIDM Museum, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, on Thursday, August 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA (photo: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages)

“Black-ish” costumes by Michelle R. Cole. These costumes can be seen in the “Art of Costume Design in Television” exhibition at the FIDM Museum, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, on Thursday, August 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA (photo: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages)