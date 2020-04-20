Concord Police Seek Help in Finding Puppy Stolen From Nurse’s Home

Concord police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing puppy who was stolen from a nurse's home during a heist that was all caught on camera.

The theft of the 11-week-old Malinois named Max happened around 10 a.m. Saturday along Montgomery Avenue, according to police. Emergency room nurse Shailah Mahler, who has been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, was treating patients at the time.

"We're really broken over this," Mahler said. "I love him. He’s just like my little baby. He’s my fur baby. He’s almost my actual fourth baby."

Max was in his crate in the garage when he was taken. Mahler said she had made arrangements for her mother to pick him up from her home and take care of him while she worked, but when her mom came to pick him up, he was gone.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with red patches on the elbows, a dark hat, blue jeans, dark shows and blue rubber gloves, according to police. Surveillance footage captured the suspect ride away from the home on a gold and white bicycle with Max in his arms.

"Someone knows him," Concord Police Department Lt. Carl Cruz said. "Someone’s going to recognize that dog and we're hoping that they do the right thing because nothing would be better than to have Max at home today."

Mahler said Max has been a huge help during a stressful time.

"I see a lot of things go down and we have to be stoic in that moment and brave in that moment and just absorb it...His little soft breathing just makes me feel, like, 'OK.' I can take a deep breath and just calm down and feel safe again," she said."

Mahler's friends and fellow nurses have donated money for a $1,000 reward. Mahler hopes someone spots Max and brings him home.

"Just do the right thing, please," she said. "Just bring Max home."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of Max’s whereabouts is asked to call Concord Dispatch at 925-671-3333 and refer to case No. 20-4193.