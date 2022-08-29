Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Launches a Refreshing ‘Be Happy Hour'

What to Know The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf celebrates The Original Ice Blended Drink's 35th anniversary

Save $1 on an Ice Blended beverage Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to close

Aug. 29 through Sept. 15, 2022

The forecast for the end of August and the beginning of September is about as end-of-August-ish and start-of-September-ish as you might imagine: It is going to be hot, very hot, in the days ahead.

In short? We're seeking ways to find fast refreshment as the eighth month leaves the sunny stage and the ninth month kicks off its toasty reign.

Helping us as we head into this heated stretch? The refreshing fact is that one of the stalwarts of the summertime sip scene, The Original Ice Blended Drink at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, is celebrating 35 years.

The drink began in Westwood, making it a truly local libation, though its inspiration was found in Europe. (The full tale of the Original Ice Blended Drink's journey from a tasty experiment to frosty phenomenon can be found on the company's blog.)

Of course, Ice Blendeds aren't just for summer, and fans have enjoyed them even on the frostiest days.

But for a good long time, since the late 1980s, in fact, people have ordered the brrr-filled beverages on those afternoons that are especially sun-strong.

Such a sun-strong afternoon just happens to be in full force on Aug. 29, which is the day when the company is launching its newest deal, all to celebrate the drink's milestone anniversary: Stop by any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday after 3 p.m. and get a dollar off an Original Ice Blended or any Ice Blended drink on the menu.

The "Be Happy Hour" isn't a one-day deal, but rather will stretch, much like a hot afternoon can, for a good long time.

The ending date? Find your dollar-off drink by Sept. 15.

Calling any cold coffee beverage an Ice Blended has become rather common, but this legendary libation is a Coffe Bean creation.

So raise your Ice Blended to keeping it cool on hot days, something fans of the frosty sip have been doing for 35 years.

As for fall-themed drinks, which traditionally make their debut in late August? Those are also now available at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.